West Valley City police: 2 suspects arrested after fleeing in stolen vehicle

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men were taken into custody late Sunday night after police say they fled in a stolen vehicle with officers in pursuit.

Lt. Shane Matheson, West Valley City Police Department, said officers responded to a call at about 11:15 p.m. from someone at the Extended Stay America hotel, who reported that a couple of men were hanging out by the dumpster.

When officers arrived at the hotel, at 2310 West and City Center Court, they saw the stolen vehicle, which also had a stolen license plate, and attempted to stop it.

Police spiked all four tires on the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and kept going at speeds between 10 and 15 mph, Matheson said.

An officer performed a PIT maneuver, which brought the vehicle to a halt at 3150 W. Parkway Blvd.

The driver apparently thought he could get away on foot, but a police K-9 had other ideas and the suspect was taken into custody. He was then transported to the hospital for evaluation of a minor bite wound on his leg before being taken to jail.

The driver will be facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing, Matheson said.

A passenger in the vehicle surrendered to police without incident.