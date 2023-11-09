West Valley man killed, wife critically injured in Bangerter Highway crash

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An 82-year-old West Valley City man was killed and his wife was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash on Bangerter Highway on Thursday morning.

The man was driving south on Bangerter Highway near 5300 South about 9:45 a.m. when his vehicle crashed into a cement barrier, according to a news release from the Taylorsville Police Department.

The man and his wife both had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency personnel and were taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. The man died at the hospital, while his wife has stabilized, the release says.

The accident led to the closure of southbound lanes on Bangerter Highway near 4700 South for about an hour while officials investigated and cleaned up the scene.

