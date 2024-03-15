White House counsel calls for end of House GOP impeachment effort

March 15 (UPI) — White House counsel Ed Siskel on Friday urged the House to end its impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

In a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, Siskel said the House GOP lacked evidence to prove its claims that the president and his family enriched themselves through his son Hunter Biden‘s business dealings.

“The Majority cannot identify any policy or governing decisions that were supposedly improperly influenced. Chairman [James] Comer, R-Ky., could not provide any when asked could at least two other Republican Oversight Committee members,” Siskel wrote.

Instead, he added, the impeachment investigation has turned up evidence that Biden did nothing wrong.

Siskel’s letter cited a dozen witnesses Republican House members have interviewed in the months-long impeachment effort that refuted allegations Biden profited from family members’ businesses.

“The House Majority ought to work with the President on our economy, national security, and other important priorities on behalf of the American people, not continue to waste time on political stunts like this,” Siskel wrote.

The letter came after Hunter Biden on Wednesday said he would refuse to attend a public impeachment hearing his lawyer described as a “carnival sideshow” set for March 20 following his assertion in a private deposition to the GOP impeachment investigators that his father was never involved in his business dealings.

A former key witness in the GOP impeachment hearings was arrested by the FBI for lying about the Hunter Biden. The Justice Department said Alexander Smirnov admitted officials associated Russian intelligence agencies were involved in planting the false narratives about Hunter Biden touted by the GOP impeachment inquiry.

During a press conference during a House GOP retreat Thursday, Johnson did not commit to a vote when asked if he saw a clear path to holding an impeachment vote against Biden.

“The impeachment inquiry and the investigation that accompanies that will continue. There is still bits of information that have been requested that have not yet been turned over, and our committees will continue to do that work. And they will process all of that and make those decisions as they come forward.”