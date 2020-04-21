Wife of West Jordan homicide suspect arrested, accused of obstruction, evidence tampering

WEST JORDAN/SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily ) — The wife of a man suspected in the aggravated murder of a West Jordan couple was arrested Monday and is facing two felony charges.

Sina Johnson, wife of Albert Enoch Johnson, has been charged with obstruction of justice, a first-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

Sina Johnson, who will be 30 years old next month, allegedly had “information regarding an aggravated murder involving two victims in the city of West Jordan that occurred on April 18,” according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake County by a West Jordan police officer.

The reporting officer stated in the charging document that in an interview post Miranda, Sina Johnson continued to falsify her knowledge of what occurred.

She “withheld the whereabouts of the homicide suspect and falsified her recount of what occurred and her involvement,” according to the document, which says she had contact with her husband several times before and after the homicide.

Sina Johnson is charged with tampering with evidence because, according to the document, “she disposed of items of evidentiary value regarding the homicide,” and admitted to doing so.

The probable cause statement notes that she is charged with first-degree felony obstruction because aggravated murder is a capital offense. She was booked into Salt Lake County Jail, where she is being held without bail.

Albert Enoch Johnson, 31, is the suspect in the fatal shooting of Anthony “Tony” Butterfield and his wife, Katherine Butterfield, in their West Jordan home early Saturday. The couple’s three children, age 4 and younger, were in the home, but were not injured.

