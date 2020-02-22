Michael Bloomberg’s Utah campaign headquarters vandalized; windows smashed with dozens of rocks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah campaign office of Michael Bloomberg, candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, was vandalized early Saturday morning.

The front windows of the headquarters, at at 243 E. 400 South, were knocked out by rocks, which were found inside the office.

Bloomberg’s Utah state director Lauren Littlefield issued a statement:

“We are disheartened by the vandalism at our Salt Lake City headquarters,” she said. “We know that emotions can run high in politics but we also know that even when we disagree, Utahns find common ground in civil discourse. We strongly condemn this act of vandalism but we are laser focused on Super Tuesday and will continue to share Mike’s message about unifying our country with Utah voters.”

Catherine Sant Marr, Bloomberg’s Utah communications director, estimated that about 50 rocks were used. Volunteers continued to use the space Saturday, despite the vandalism.

The damaged is believed to have happened between 4:30 a.m. Saturday, when a security check was made of the property, and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, when volunteers arrived and discovered the damage.

Salt Lake City Police officials said Saturday morning that they had no suspects in the case.

Lt. Russ Amott, SLCPD, told Gephardt Daily there were no witnesses to the incident, and no video of the incident has been located.

Amott said officials were not sure if the vandalism was a random act of one or more people who happened to be walking down the street, or if the office was targeted due to its affiliation with Bloomberg.