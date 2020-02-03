Winter storm prompts schedule changes, closures at area schools, state offices

UTAH, Feb. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The winter storm hitting Utah from Sunday night through Monday is expected to make commuting extremely difficult, and many area school districts are cancelling classes or planning for a late start on Monday.

Schedule changes and closures announced Sunday are below. Parents and school employees are advised to use their own judgment as to whether it’s safe to travel.

Alpine School District

If a decision is made to close, schools will be closed all day. A final decision regarding the closure of schools will be made by 5:30 a.m. Monday and communicated to parents and employees through district Skyward, web page, Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Box Elder School District

A two-hour late start for all schools in the district. Preschool and Kindergarten will not be held. Buses will pick up students two hours later than normal time.

Canyons School District

District officials will make a decision by 5 a.m. Monday.

Davis County School District

All Davis District schools and facilities, including Head Start classes, will begin two hours later than usual. Because of the late start, all Davis district kindergarten and preschool classes are canceled.

Granite School District

Parents and students should expect classes to be held Monday as scheduled.

Jordan School District

A decision will be made by 5:30 a.m. whether to cancel or delay classes.

LDS Business College

All classes starting before noon Monday are canceled and faculty and staff are not expected to report to work until noon. An update on afternoon and evening course cancellations will be made by 10 a.m.

Provo School District

A two-hour late start is planned for all schools in the district. Any decision to cancel the full day of classes will be made at 7:30 a.m. and will be announced immediately. There will be no morning or afternoon kindergarten, preschool, or other midday programs.

Salt Lake School District

The district is planning on schools being open and operating as normal. District crews will be out early Monday, and if it is decided to delay or cancel classes, parents will be notified as soon as possible via email and on the district’s website.

Spectrum Academy

The North Salt Lake and Pleasant Grove campuses will have a two-hour late start. If the weather worsens, the decision to cancel school will be made early in the morning and will be announced by 8 a.m.

Tooele School District

District crews will evaluate road conditions early in the morning. Any decisions to close or delay classes will be announced by 5:30 a.m. If there are no changes to the school schedule, no announcements will be made.

University of Utah

All classes before 12:30 p.m. Monday are cancelled. An update on afternoon and evening classes will be made by 11 a.m. The University’s health care system and hospitals will remain open, as will essential university functions.

Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind

All locations will have a two-hour delayed start. All USDB preschool is cancelled. Statewide Outreach and Parent Infant Program employees are advised to use their own judgment regarding safety of travel.

Utah State Government Offices

Gov. Gary Herbert tweeted Sunday that the opening of state offices will be delayed by four hours. State employees should arrive by noon.

Utah State University

USU plans for classes to run as scheduled Monday morning. If a decision is made to close or delay normal start times, the USU will let students and employees know by 6 a.m.

Utah Valley University

A final decision for all campuses will be made by 6 a.m. Monday, and will be posted on all UVU social media channels, uvu.edu, uvu.info, and sent via email.

Weber School District

A two-hour late start on Monday is planned for all schools and facilities and includes all bus stop pick-up times. Morning kindergarten and preschool are cancelled. Afternoon kindergarten is not delayed two-hours and will start at its regular time. The delayed start time also applies to WSD employees.

Weber State University

No decision has been made as of Sunday night. Any updated information can be found on the Weber State home page.