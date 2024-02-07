Woman, 46, killed in head-on collision in Grand County; juvenile passenger, other driver critically injured

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A female driver is dead after a man driving in the opposite direction on State Route 191 crossed the center line and hit her vehicle head on.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m. Tuesday in Grand County, near Moab. The woman’s vehicle, a tan, 2005 Toyota Camry, was southbound. She was carrying a juvenile passenger, a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

“A maroon 2021 Chevrolet Equinox was northbound in the same area and occupied by a male driver. The Equinox crossed center and impacted the Camry in a head-on style collision,” the UHP statement says.

“The Camry came to rest off the east side of the roadway on its wheels in a south direction. The Equinox came to rest blocking the southbound lane in a southeast direction. The 46-year-old female driver of the Camry died due to injuries from the crash.

“The juvenile passenger was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. The male driver of the Equinox was also transported with life-threatening injuries.”

Gephardt Daily will share any additional information that is released.