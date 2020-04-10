Woman arrested in Cedar City for alleged theft, spitting at officers after claiming COVID-19 infection

CEDAR CITY, Utah, April 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman arrested on theft charges in Cedar City received an additional charge after deputies say she said she had a fever, then intentionally coughed and tried to spit on officers.

Kristy Barker, 53, has been booked into the Iron County Jail and charged on suspicion of:

Theft of a firearm, a second-degree felony

Propel susbance/object at an officer/employee, volunteer/provider, a class A misdemeanor

Theft, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Open container/drinking alcohol in a vehicle, a class C misdemeanor

A probable cause statement filed in the case says Iron County Sheriff officials were called on Wednesday about a possible vehicle burglary. The vehicle owner said Barker had taken the vehicle without permission, and might be staying at the Roadway Inn in Cedar City.

Deputies responded, and located the vehicle and Barker at the motel. Post Miranda, Barker declined to answer questions regarding the vehicle.

“When asked if she had any illness or signs of a fever, Barker stated she had the fever,” the probable cause statement says. “When Barker was being placed into the patrol vehicle she began to cough repeatedly. Barker was informed she could face criminal charges if she continued to cough on the officers.

“Barker turned her head towards the the deputies and coughed directly on us as well as attempting to spit on us. Barker was then placed into a spit hood to prevent her from spitting on us. She then attempted to spit again, trapping spit in the spit hood.”

Contact by officers, the vehicle owner said she had no belongings in the vehicle beyond vehicle paperwork.

“Deputies located multiple food items inside the vehicle which were stated to have been taken from Barker’s boyfriend. The food items include a pack of steaks, a loaf of bread, and sandwich meat. There were also multiple open beer containers inside the vehicle.”

Officers also discovered the driver’s door was broken, which the owner said it had not been when she had the vehicle.

Barker was transported to the Cedar City Hospital, “where she was tested for Covid-19 and cleared medically for incarceration.”

Barker’s bail was set at $15,000.