Woman critically injured in crash with semi on U.S. Hwy. 6 in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah, April 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition Monday after her SUV was broadsided by a semi on U.S. Highway 6.

The crash occurred at about 4:43 p.m. as the 22-year-old woman, who was driving north, attempted to turn left onto westbound U.S. 6, said Lt. Brandon Anderson, with the Spanish Fork Police Department. Anderson said the road she was turning off of is a twisting road that meets up with U.S. 6 near Powerhouse Road.

A semitruck heading east on U.S. 6 struck the woman’s vehicle on the driver’s side.

Anderson said the woman suffered serious head trauma and was flown by medical helicopter to Utah Valley Hospital in extremely critical condition. Officers will be going to the hospital later Monday night to check on her current condition.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Anderson said witnesses reported that the SUV had stopped at a stop sign before pulling out to make the turn onto U.S. 6, and she may not have seen the semi or didn’t realize it had the right of way. The crash is still under investigation.

U.S. 6 was closed in both directions, and wasn’t expected to reopen until possibly 8 p.m. Eastbound drivers are being asked to use 1600 West to U.S. Highway 89 back to U.S. 6. Westbound drivers should us U.S. 89 to 1600 West back to U.S. 6.

