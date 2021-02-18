Woman critically injured in I-15 crash in Provo

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was left in critical condition after an accident on Interstate 15 in Provo on Wednesday morning.

The female driver was alone in her Toyota Corolla at about 8:50 a.m., approaching milepost 264, a statement from the Utah Highway Patrol says.

“For an unknown reason, the driver drifted into the right shoulder barrier. After hitting the barrier, the Corolla slid back into oncoming traffic and was hit by an approaching semi in a T-bone style collision,” the UHP statement says.

The woman “was transported to a hospital where she remains in critical condition due to the injuries she sustained in the collision with the semi,” the statement says.