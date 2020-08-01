Woman critically injured when car stops abruptly on I-15, hit by 2 other vehicles; traffic backed up for miles

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, July 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A female driver was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in critical condition Friday night after her vehicle was struck twice on Interstate 15.

The crash occurred at about 9:45 p.m. at 12200 South (milepost 291) on I-15 southbound. when the vehicle the woman was driving suddenly stopped in traffic, Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Nick Street said.

“A vehicle at freeway speeds crashed into the back of the stopped car and pushed it down the roadway. A second car then struck the stopped car,” Street said.

The woman who was driving the stopped car was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

“We quickly followed up at IMC. The patient was upgraded to bravo (fair condition) but was still not alert,” Street told Gephardt Daily.

A juvenile who was in the backseat of the car also was transported to the hospital, but was in good condition.

Traffic on I-15 was backed-up for miles.

The incident is still under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is released.