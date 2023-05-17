Woman dead after crash at Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming, May 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Yellowstone National Park rangers responded to an incident Saturday on Craig Pass, approximately 3 miles south of Old Faithful.

“Rangers observed a single vehicle that had been driven into a snowbank, with a male standing outside,” says a news release from the park. “They located a deceased female inside the car.

“The male was detained and subsequently arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges. Investigators are determining what led to the female’s death and attempting to complete next-of-kin notifications.”

The investigation is being performed by the National Park Service (Investigative Services Branch and Yellowstone Law Enforcement Division), with support from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Attorney’s Office, and Teton County Coroner’s Office.



