Woman dies in ATV accident at Coral Pink Sand Dues State Park

CORAL PINK SAND DUNES STATE PARK, Utah, May 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah woman died Friday in an accident at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park.

The 48-year-old woman, from northern Utah, died when her ATV crashed, park manager Michael Franklin told Gephardt Daily.

“It happened approximately between 12:30 and 1 p.m.,” Franklin said. approx 12:30 to 1. “I’m assuming that, because of the time of day, she didn’t realize there was a drop off, and she went over the dune and hit bottom. She died at the scene.”

The victim’s name and city of residence have not yet been released.

Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park is in Kane County. It’s about 60 miles west of St. George.