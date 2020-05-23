Woman dies in West Valley City auto-pedestrian crash, police seek driver who fled the scene

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash that occurred late Friday night.

Lt. M.P. Johnson, with the West Valley City Police Department, said a call was received shortly after 11 p.m., reporting an auto-pedestrian accident at 1251 W. 3300 South.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle and died at the scene. Johnson said she was in her early 20s.

“A witness described an early 2000s white Dodge truck as the vehicle that struck her,” Johnson said at the scene. “It stopped for a second and then fled eastbound. That’s the vehicle we’re looking for. We don’t know if it’s a half-ton or three-quarter ton.”

The victim was approximately 200-250 feet west of the intersection and outside of the crosswalk, but police have few other details.

Johnson said the investigation is underway, and officials are interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for any surveillance video that would show the incident and help identify the vehicle.

The driver will be looking at a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, he said.

No other vehicles were involved.

Johnson said officers would probably remain on scene “for a couple of hours” as they continued their investigation.