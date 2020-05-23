Woman fatally injured in Ogden auto-pedestrian crash

OGDEN, Utah, May 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 56-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle as she crossed Washington Boulevard in Ogden on Friday night.

The accident happened at about 9:42 p.m. as the woman was on the south side of 26th Street and was heading west across Washington Boulevard, an Ogden Police Department news release said.

A 2005 Ford F150, also heading west on 26th Street, made a left turn on a green light at the intersection and hit the woman. She was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The incident was still under investigation late Friday night.

