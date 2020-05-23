Woman fatally injured in Ogden auto-pedestrian crash

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
File photo: Gephardt Daily

OGDEN, Utah, May 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 56-year-old pedestrian was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle as she crossed Washington Boulevard in Ogden on Friday night.

The accident happened at about 9:42 p.m. as the woman was on the south side of 26th Street and was heading west across Washington Boulevard, an Ogden Police Department news release said.

Other Stories of Interest:  Ogden police searching for suspect, vehicle after auto-pedestrian accident

A 2005 Ford F150, also heading west on 26th Street, made a left turn on a green light at the intersection and hit the woman. She was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The incident was still under investigation late Friday night.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes known.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here