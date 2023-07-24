Woman found dead on Montana trail following apparent bear encounter

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana, July 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was found dead Saturday following an apparent bear encounter while hiking, Montana wildlife officials said.

The woman had been hiking on Buttermilk Trail west of West Yellowstone on Saturday morning, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks stated on social media Sunday.

“Investigators confirmed grizzly bear tracks at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing,” the post states.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest issued an emergency closure of the Buttermilk area following the woman’s death.

“Bears can be found throughout Montana. In recent years, grizzly bear populations have expanded,” the post states.

Montana wildlife officials offered the following tips to “Be Bear Aware”:

Carry and know how to use bear spray.

Travel in groups whenever possible and plan to be out in the daylight hours.

Avoid carcass sites and concentrations of ravens and other scavengers.

Watch for signs of bears such as bear scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses.

Make noise, especially near streams or in thick forest where hearing and visibility are limited, to alert bears to your presence.

Don’t approach a bear.

For more information, visit the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks website.