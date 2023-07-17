Woman gored by Yellowstone bison, airlifted to hospital

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming, July 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Phoenix woman visiting Yellowstone National Park on Monday was gored by a bison, and suffered significant injuries to her chest and abdomen.

The 47-year-old woman and another person were walking in a field in front of Lake Lodge, near the north shore of Lake Yellowstone, when they saw two bison, a statement from Yellowstone National Park says.

“Upon seeing them, the visitors turned to walk away from the bison. One of the bison charged and gored the woman. The woman sustained significant injuries to her chest and abdomen and was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

It is unknown how close the people were to the bison when it charged.

Yellowstone officials say the incident remains under investigation, “and there is no additional information to share, including the woman’s condition.”

As a general rule, Yellowstone officials advise giving large animals, including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes at least 25 yards of space. For bears and wolves, it’s 100 yards.

“During the mating season, from mid-July through about mid-August, bison can become more agitated more quickly,” the statement says. “Use extra caution and give them additional space during this time.”

Bison can run three times faster than humans, the statement adds.