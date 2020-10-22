Women fights for life after being doused with gasoline, set ablaze on Murray motel balcony

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman is fighting for her life at University of Utah Burn Center after being doused with what’s believed to be gasoline and then set ablaze on the balcony of a Murray hotel room.

Murray City Police Sgt. Alisha Richmond told Gephardt Daily officers were called to the Studio 6 Motel at 975 East 6600 South just before 3 a.m. with reports of a structure fire. When officers arrived they found a woman in her 30s with extensive burns to 80 percent of her body

Investigators say the woman had been arguing with her boyfriend throughout the day, and her “intentional assault was an act of domestic violence.”

The suspect, described only as a male in his 40s, fled the scene and is being sought by police.

Richmond said the woman was transported to the burn unit in critical condition.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.