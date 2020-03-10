Worker dead after explosion at Brigham City business

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, March 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was found dead after an explosion Tuesday morning at a Brigham City manufacturing business.

The explosion happened shortingly after 7 a.m. at 156 S. 800 West, at HyPerComp Engineering.

“The company deals with pressurized vessels and oxygen tanks,” Lt. Tony Ferderber, Brigham City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“The building did explode. We’re not sure what causes it, but a male in his 30s did die. He was an employee, and the only person in the metal building.”

The location is a few blocks north of Box Elder High School.

No one outside the building or nearby suffered injuries, Ferderber said.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this developing story as details become available.