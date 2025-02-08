Wreckage of missing plane found on ice off Alaska’s coast; all 10 onboard believed dead

NOME, Alaska, Feb. 8, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – The wreckage of a missing plane which vanished Thursday off the coast of Alaska has been found on sea ice 34 miles southeast of Nome.

The heavily damaged aircraft was located Friday by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew.

According to a USCG spokesman, rescue-swimmers lowered from the chopper saw at least three bodies in the plane’s interior.

It was presumed the bodies of seven others who were on the flight were unable to be seen due to the wreckage.

Nine passengers and a pilot were on board the single-engine Cessna aircraft, operated by Bering Air, when it disappeared from radar about 30 minutes into an hour long flight from Unalakleet to Nome.

Coast Guard Lt. Benjamin McIntyre-Coble said “radar analysis showed that at around 3:18 p.m. yesterday afternoon, this aircraft experienced some kind of event which caused them to experience a rapid loss in elevation and a rapid loss in speed.”

Initial search efforts were hindered by winter weather conditions, which improved Friday. The National Weather Service says the weather is expected to take a turn for the worse Sunday, possibly delaying recovery efforts.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska expressed her remorse Friday in a post on X.

‘My heart is broken over the news out of Nome. Alaska is a big small town. When tragedy strikes, we’re never far removed from the Alaskans directly impacted. But that also means we come together as a community to grieve and heal,” Murkowski wrote.

“We are deeply grateful to the Alaska National Guard, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Nome Volunteer Fire Department, the Alaska State Troopers, and all those who braved dangerous conditions to conduct the search for the downed aircraft.

“All of Alaska is praying for the families and friends of those who lost loved ones, for the Bering Air family, and the communities of Unalakleet and Nome.”



