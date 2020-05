PARLEY’S CANYON, Utah, May 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is at the scene of a fatal crash in Parley’s Canyon, and eastbound Interstate 80 is closed.

According to a UHP tweet, the crash occurred at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday due to a vehicle traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

UHP said, “Occupant in wrong-way vehicle suffered fatal injuries.”

