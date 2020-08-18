Wrong-way driver dies after head-on crash with semi on I-84 near Morgan

MORGAN, Utah, Aug. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was fatally injured Sunday night when her vehicle crashed head-on with a semi on Interstate 84.

Calls started coming in at 11:27 p.m., reporting that a Ford Crown Victoria sedan was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-84 near Morgan City, a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety says.

As several units responded, more calls came in, and at 11:23 p.m., a caller reported there had been a collision.

The wrong-way Ford had crashed head on into a semitrailer hauling onions, the news release says.

Troopers and medical personnel administered life-saving measures at the scene, but the driver, who was the car’s only occupant, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The DPS news release did not identify the woman.