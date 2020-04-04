WVC Police: 7 transported to hospital in Mountain View Corridor crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responded to the scene of a serious crash Friday night on Mountain View Corridor.

Lt. Steve Burke, West Valley City Police Department, said calls started coming in from motorists at about 5:52 p.m. reporting a crash in the intersection of 6200 South and Mountain View Corridor.

Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles in the intersection, with six people in one car and one person in the other.

“What I’m told preliminarily, the white car was going eastbound on 6200 South, ran a red light and collided with a northbound car,” Burke said at the scene. “The most seriously injured were in the white passenger car, and they’ve all been transported to area hospitals.”

Burke said there was “quite a range” of injuries, from minor to a serious head injury.

Two of the injured people were airlifted to the hospital in serious and very serious condition. Three were transported by ambulance, and two, who had minor injuries, were taken to the hospital by friends.

The only occupant of the other vehicle was the female driver. She was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Burke said the more serious injuries may be “potentially life-threatening. We won’t know for a little while until we get an officer up to the hospital.”

One reason Burke had little information about the condition of each individual in the white car is that they had to be extricated, and the extrication took considerable time. He said the passenger side of the vehicle collapsed on two people, and any pressure was impacting the driver side of the car. The focus was on getting everyone out of the car and to the hospital.

The occupants of the white car range in age from 14 to 18 years old, and weren’t all properly restrained inside the vehicle.

“There were two in the front seat, three in back, with one lying across the back,” Burke said. There weren’t enough seat belts for everyone.

“I can’t stress it enough — proper seating and seat belts.”

The individual who was lying across the back seat was transported in serious condition with broken bones, Burke said.

West Jordan Police and Fire crews also responded to the crash.

The intersection closed for about an hour while the scene was cleared.