WVPD: Triple stabbing sparked by drunken bowling lane dispute

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 19, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents have identified the man arrested by West Valley Police officers after he allegedly stabbed two family friends and a 17-year-old family member.

“Adolfo Ramos was disorderly with staff of a bowling alley when there was a discrepancy over lanes,” says the affidavit for Ramos, 25.

“Several members of the group that Adolfo was with attempted to calm him down and get him out of the facility. After they were all out of the facility Adolfo pulled a knife and began attacking several males that were attempting to calm him down.”

Camera footage captured Ramos “chasing three males and stabbing them,” the statement says. “One of the victims is Adolfo’s brother but refused to complete a LAP form and one of the victims is under 18 years of age.”

West Valley City Police Lt. Bill Merritt told Gephardt Daily officers were dispatched shortly before midnight to the Delton Lanes at 3544 W. 3500 South. with reports of a triple stabbing.

Daylight photo by Google Streets

When first responders arrived they found three males, including a 17-year-old, who had been “very seriously injured” during a confrontation with a man who had been in a “verbal altercation” with staff members prior to the assaults.

Merritt said the suspect’s brother intervened and “was trying to calm him down” when his sibling suddenly stabbed the juvenile, who suffered severe injuries to one of his arms.

A third man who tried to stop the knife attacks was also stabbed.

All three of the wounded were rushed to area hospitals with injuries considered “very serious, but non life-threatening,” Merritt said. He added that the juvenile appeared to be the most seriously injured and was in danger of losing his arm.

“Doctors are trying, but aren’t sure they can save it,” Merritt said.

Ramos was taken into custody at the scene, and was described by arresting officers as “uncooperative, heavily intoxicated, very belligerent.”

Merritt said surveillance cameras inside and outside the bowling alley recorded the attacks, including video captured by the security cameras onboard a Tesla automobile which was parked nearby.

“They have pretty cool cameras in their vehicles, so the Tesla was able to capture a lot of it. What I’ve been told by my officers is that there’s just no doubt what happened and who did it.”

He was booked into the Salt Lake County jail for investigation of alleged:

Aggravated child abuse, intentional or knowingly, a second-degree felony

Two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Ramos was ordered held without bail.