Wyoming juvenile arrested after hoax threat at Salt Lake City airport

SALT LAKE CITY, April 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile from Wyoming was arrested at Salt Lake City International Airport last month for allegedly making terroristic threats on an airplane.

The juvenile, whose name and age were not disclosed, was arrested in connection with a March 22 social media post with a picture of a plane at the airport and the caption: “bomb has been planted.”

An investigation into the threat determined it to be a hoax, and the flight was not disrupted, the FBI‘s Salt Lake City Field Office said in a news release Thursday.

“The juvenile was arrested on March 31 when he returned to Salt Lake City from his destination,” the release says. “The case was investigated by the Joint Terrorism Task Force, which includes an officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department.”

The FBI also issued a warning that such threats — whether made on social media, via text message or through email — are taken very seriously and can have devastating consequences for both the public and the perpetrators.

“Hoax threats disrupt school and waste law enforcement resources. Early intervention can prevent a situation from escalating. Remember, if you see something, say something. Hoax threats are not a joke, so think before you post,” the release says.

The FBI also shared these tips for handling online threats:

Don’t ever post or send any hoax threats … period.

If you are a target of an online threat, alert your local law enforcement immediately.

If you see a threat of violence posted on social media, immediately contact local law enforcement or your local FBI office.

Notify authorities, but don’t share or forward the threat until law enforcement has had a chance to investigate, as this can spread misinformation and cause panic.

If you are a parent or family member, know that some young people post these threats online as a cry for attention or as a way to get revenge or exert control. Talk to your child about the proper outlet for their stress or other emotions, and explain the importance of responsible social media use and the consequences of posting hoax threats.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious or knows of a person planning to commit violence is asked to immediately contact the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI.