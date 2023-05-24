Yellowstone National Park seeks man who interfered with baby bison; explains euthanization policy

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming, May 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Yellowstone National Park law enforcement officers are asking the public for information about an incident that occurred Saturday evening between an unidentified man and a newborn bison calf in the park’s northeast corner.

The man may have believed he was saving the calf, but his actions resulted in its euthanization.

“An unidentified white male in his 40s or 50s, wearing a blue shirt and black pants, approached a newborn bison calf in Lamar Valley near the confluence of the Lamar River and Soda Butte Creek,” the YNP statement says. “The calf had been separated from its mother when the herd crossed the Lamar River. As the calf struggled, the man pushed the calf up from the river and onto the roadway. Visitors later observed the calf walk up to and follow cars and people.

“Interference by people can cause wildlife to reject their offspring. In this case, park rangers tried repeatedly to reunite the calf with the herd. These efforts failed. The calf was later killed by park staff because it was abandoned by the herd and causing a hazardous situation by approaching cars and people along the roadway.”

Park regulations require that people stay at least 25 yards away from all wildlife (including bison, elk and deer) and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, the statement says.

“Disregarding these regulations can result in fines, injury and even death. The safety of these animals, as well as human safety, depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules.”

Anyone who was in the park’s Lamar Valley that evening, and who may have information to help the investigation, is asked to contact the Yellowstone National Park Tip Line at 307-344-2132 or or by emailing [email protected] See more options here.

“This incident is under investigation. Visit a webpage about when Yellowstone staff intervene in a natural process and why for more information.”

Response to criticism

After reported comments from numerous people, Yellowstone officials added a postscript about killing the bison calf.

“Many of you are asking why Yellowstone would euthanize a bison calf instead of caring for it or sending it to a sanctuary,” the update states.

“Federal and state regulations prohibit the transport of bison out of Yellowstone unless those bison are going to meat processing or scientific research facilities. We now have a quarantine facility so bison can go through the months-long testing protocols for brucellosis and, if negative, be used to start conservation herds elsewhere. However, the use of quarantine for a newborn calf that’s abandoned and unable to care for itself is not a good candidate for quarantine.

The statement notes that national parks are different than animal sanctuaries or zoos.

“We made the choice we did not because we are lazy, uncaring or inexpert in our understanding of bison biology. We made the choice we did because national parks preserve the natural process. By this, we mean undomesticated wildlife and ecosystems they both depend on and contribute to. Every day in national parks, some animals die so that others may live. In fact, as many as 25% of the bison calves born this spring will die, but those deaths will benefit other animals by feeding everything from bears and wolves to birds and insects.

“Allowing this cycle of life to play out aligns most closely with the stewardship responsibility entrusted to us by the American people. Unfortunately, the calf’s behavior on the roads and around people was hazardous, so rangers had to intervene; but that calf’s body was left on the landscape.”

Yellowstone officials said they provided the explanation, “not because we want everyone to agree with us, but because we believe that problem solving starts with difficult conversations. When these conversations arise, it’s important that you continue to speak freely, and with the assumption that everyone, including the person who handled the bison, was operating with the best intentions.”

“In all of this, there’s one takeaway we really want to underscore: Please give animals room to roam. Stay at least 100 yards away from wolves and bears, and at least 25 yards away from other animals. Help us make it socially unacceptable to do anything else.”