I-15 Las Vegas closed this holiday weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Feb. 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Drivers traveling along the Interstate 15 corridor through Las Vegas this holiday weekend should plan ahead for major delays due to a closure of the freeway.

I-15 will be closed in both directions between Flamingo Road and Russell Road from Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Feb. 19 at 5 a.m. while Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews demolish part of a bridge over a freeway.

While I-15 is closed, NDOT recommends drivers use the 215 beltway on the west side of the Las Vegas Valley to pass through Las Vegas. Utahns planning to visit the Las Vegas Strip should exit at Sahara Avenue, Spring Mountain Road or Flamingo Road.

UDOT reminds drivers to be cautious behind the wheel and do their part in making travel safer for everybody by staying alert, using seat belts, driving for current conditions, putting away distractions, and taking breaks to avoid drowsy driving. Additionally, lower speeds are advised if weather conditions create wet or icy road surfaces.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For more information about the I-15 closure, visit www.i15trop.com or download the free “I-15 Trop” app.