1 shot, 1 arrested at protest in Olympia, WA

Dec. 13 (UPI) — One person was shot and one arrested Saturday following a protest at the Capitol Campus in Olympia, Wash.

Washington State Patrol troopers did not immediately provide the victim’s status to reporters.

The shooting came after a couple of hours of on-and-off skirmishes near the capitol building, where supporters of President Donald Trump had gathered to protest the results of the presidential election and to call for schools to reopen.

The demonstrations — and violent conflicts with counterprotesters — are becoming a regular weekend occurrence in the state’s capitol city.

At one point, roads near 11th Avenue and Capitol Way were blocked, and then protesters moved through the downtown corridor, with police later giving dispersal orders and declaring a riot in the area.