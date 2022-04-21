15-year-old in custody after stabbing older brother in Salt Lake City home, police say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 15-year-old male is custody after allegedly stabbing his 27-year-old brother inside their Salt Lake City residence Wednesday night, according to Salt Lake City police.

Officers responded to numerous 911 calls from residents who found the older brother down, bleeding and asking for help at 1400 East Hudson Ave. at about 7:40 p.m., Salt Lake City Police Lt. Lisa Pascaldo told Gephardt Daily.

“We were able to back-track to the house where the stabbing occurred,” she said, which was within a block of where the victim was found.

The crime scene was at the home where both men lived, Pascaldo said, and where police found the 15-year-old. He was cooperative with officers and taken into custody.

The 27-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing have yet to be released.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.