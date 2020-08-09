Update: 2 rushed to Primary Children’s after vehicle plunges into Jordan River

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police and Fire personnel responded Saturday night to the scene of an accident in which a vehicle went into the Jordan River.

According to Salt Lake City Police, five people were in the vehicle, a 20-year-old female driver, along with four juveniles.

The driver and two others, ages 16 and 17, escaped, while a 2-year-old and 15-year-old remained trapped inside.

First-responders managed to extricate the two who were trapped and transported them to Primary Children’s Hospital in extremely critical condition.

The incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. at West Indiana Avenue, where the road makes a sharp turn just before the river.

Salt Lake City Police Lt. Valencia said the driver lost control and the vehicle, a 2007 Dodge Caliber, rolled upside-down into the river.

Responding officers immediately went into the water, tied a rope to the vehicle and attempted to hold it up to keep it afloat while crews worked to get the two juveniles out, Valencia said.

The accident is still under investigation in the early hours of Sunday, and the crash analysis reconstruction team is on scene to assist.

Car in Jordan River 1 of 3

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

*It was originally reported the victims of the accident were ages 1 and 9.