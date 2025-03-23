2 critically wounded overnight in West Valley City shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 23, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – Police in West Valley City are investigating a double shooting which sent two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning.

West Valley Valley City Police Lt. Levi Lloyd told Gephardt Daily, on scene, officers were dispatched about 1 a.m. to calls of a fight involving several males near a home at 3500 South Timeron Dr.

When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims, both of whom were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Lloyd said there were “a lot of people” who witnessed the shooting, and it appeared there may have been a party going on when the fight broke out.

According to Lloyd, there was a large crime scene and at least one vehicle appeared to have been hit by gunfire.

Investigators were still trying to determine what led to the shooting and if anyone other than the two victims were involved.

“If there’s anyone whi saw anything, or has doorbell camera video, investigators would like to speak with them,” Lloyd said.

Officers from multiple agencies responded to the shooting.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.