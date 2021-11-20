4th man arrested, formal charges filed in Midvale murder outside wedding

MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Charges have now been filed against a fourth suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a Midvale man outside a family wedding.

Victim Oscar Avila, 28, was killed in the Nov. 6 attack, at 145 E. Fort Union Blvd., which police have said is believed to involve four suspects. A police report said formal charges would be filed Friday by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office.

The last suspect arrested, on Thursday by officers of the Unified Police Department, was Troy Latorio Kajiyama, 19.

Kajiyama faces charges of:

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a first-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Guillermo Herrera, 19, arrested Nov. 13, faces charges of:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Riot, bodily injury/property damage/arson/dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Three counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Use or possession of a firearm by a restricted person

Herrera is currently awaiting sentencing on a 2020 shooting in which he paralyzed the victim, his probable cause statement says.

Daniel Brando Garcia, 22, booked Nov. 11, faces charges of:

Obstruction of justice, a second degree felony

Bodily injury/property damage/arson/dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony

Marqus Paul James, 22, booked Nov. 10, faces charges of:

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Violation of probation or parole, a third-degree felony

Avila was a guest at the wedding, which was for his parents. Guillermo and the suspects had come to the wedding, and witnesses said they had been creating problems.

“As they were being escorted out of the building a fight broke out and O.A. (Oscar Avila) was shot,” says Herrera’s probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol officers arrived on scene at 145 E. 7200 South, at 11:26 p.m. Nov. 6 “and found victim O.A (Avila) down and bleeding on the sidewalk at the southeast corner of the occurrence building,” the statement says. “It appeared that O.A. had been shot. Life saving measures were attempted, however, O.A was pronounced deceased on scene by Unified Fire Authority.

“Patrol Officers contained the scene and detectives were called out.”

The witnesses told officers that Herrera pointed his firearm at three people, including Avila’s mother. The witnesses also told officers Avila was on the ground when Herrera shot him. After the shots were fired, Herrera and the three other suspects fled the scene, the statement says.

Preliminary results of Avila’s autopsy found he died from a gunshot to the chest.

