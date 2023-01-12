SLCPD Officers Arrest Bank Robbery Suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — Recently, Salt Lake City Police Department patrol officers and detectives assigned to our Robbery and Violent Crime Squad arrested a 46-year-old man for bank robbery.

This investigation began at 4:02 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, when a man entered a bank near 1550 South Main Street and demanded money from the employees. The man took money and walked out of the bank. No injuries were reported.

Officers began to search the area for the man and with the help of a SLCPD K-9 Squad located Clinton Randle near 450 East 2100 South and safely arrested him.

During their investigation, detectives learned Randle had been released from jail earlier in the day.

Officers booked Randle into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail. He is charged with two counts of robbery.

Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Special agents from the Salt Lake City field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) responded to assist with the investigation.

