Salt Lake City, UT – We are pleased to announce the 24/25 Zions Bank Broadway at the

Eccles season, bringing five premiere engagements to Salt Lake City, and the return of crowd-

pleasing Add-Ons.



Among the new titles will be & JULIET, the greatest love story ever told that flips the script to a

happy ending using #1 hit songs; and a big-hearted musical comedy, MRS. DOUBTFIRE

(based on the beloved film).

Also, we’ll have LIFE OF PI, the winner of three Tony Awards and

the Olivier Award for best play with jaw-dropping visuals.

Other new productions include the

revival of FUNNY GIRL with celebrated classic songs, and KIMBERLY AKIMBO, winner of the

2023 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as every other Best Musical award last year. Also,

part of our amazing line-up, the newly-imagined production of PETER PAN and Six weeks of

the most anticipated return in years when Salt Lake’s most “popular” show, WICKED returns to

Eccles Theater.



The season also features Add-Ons that subscribers get first access to including the nine-time

Tony Award-winning Best Musical, THE BOOK OF MORMON and two weeks of Utah’s

favorite musical, LES MISÉRABLES making a triumphant return to the Eccles.

“This is truly a season with something for everyone! from Broadway’s biggest hits to shows

that will touch your heart and delight new audiences,” says Victor Hamburger, Vice President,

Mountain for Broadway Across America. “Broadway is a huge economic driver in our

community and we are so excited to present our biggest season ever and build upon our

economic impact numbers as well as increase our impact locally through education programs.”

Existing subscribers are automatically renewed at the launch of the 24/25 season, ensuring

their seats for another year. Subscribers also have the first opportunity to buy tickets for the

season Add-Ons.

“Broadway has become the hottest ticket in Salt Lake City and having season tickets is the

only way to ensure you get seats to this incredible season of shows. We have a limited number

of season tickets available for subscription and the best way to join our family is to get on our

season ticket waitlist,” said Victor Hamburger, Vice President, Mountain for Broadway Across

America.

New season ticketholders will be welcomed later this Spring. Broadway at the Eccles

encourages those interested in becoming a season ticketholder to join our Waitlist for 24/25

Season Tickets.

The 7-show line-up includes:

“Mrs. Doubtfire,” Sept. 10-15

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Salt Lake City in an internationally acclaimed

new hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester

Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood

Reporter). Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry

Zaks, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will

do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,”

raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together.

“Funny Girl,” Oct 8-13

WELCOME TO MUSICAL COMEDY HEAVEN!

Featuring one of the greatest musical scores of all time, including classic songs “Don’t Rain On

My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People,” this love letter to the theatre is the story of

the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the

stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she

became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights

of Broadway.



“Peter Pan,” Nov. 5-10

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I’m Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland.” PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning –your

entire family will be Hooked.

“Kimberly Akimbo,” Dec. 10-15

Winner of every BEST MUSICAL Award including the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, the Drama Desk Awards, the Lucille Lortel Awards, and the Outer Critics Circle Awards.

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features a Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone. Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey.

In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition,

her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

“Life of Pi,” April 1-6, 2025

A THEATRICAL EVENT UNLIKE ANYTHING ELSE! Winner of three Tony Awards and the

Olivier Award for Best Play, the Broadway and West End sensation LIFE OF PIi ‘s “an

exhilarating evening of theater” (The Wall Street Journal). Based on the novel that sold more

than 15 million copies and became a worldwide phenomenon, LIFE OF PI is an epic story of

perseverance and hope that speaks to every generation and “gives new life to Broadway” (The

Today Show). After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy

named Pi survives on a lifeboat with four companions—a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a

Royal Bengal tiger. Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite

stagecraft, LIFE OF PI creates a breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and

joy.



“Wicked,” April 16-May 25, 2025 (subscriber week April 16-22)

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in. WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz… but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.” From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story. “If every musical had the brains, heart and courage of WICKED, Broadway really would be a magical place” (Time Magazine).



“& Juliet,” June 17-22, 2025

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Julie tasks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love — her way. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone‚” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life‚” “That’s The Way It Is,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

Existing subscribers are first in line to purchase these Add-Ons after they have renewed

their 24/25 Broadway season.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

January 21 – 26, 2025

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is

the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says,

“Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it “Genius.

Brilliant. Phenomenal.” It’s THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best

Musical.

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries,

sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions

in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly

become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

For more information, visit TheBookOfMormonTour.com.

LES MISÉRABLES

February 26 – March 9, 2025

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Tony

Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES. This brilliant staging has taken the

world by storm and has been hailed as “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph). Set

against the backdrop of 19 th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of

broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption –a timeless testament

to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the

songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More” and many

more.

Single tickets for each engagement will go on sale at a later date. To stay up to date with all of

the latest news, on sale dates and pre-sales for our upcoming season, sign up for our eCLUB.

#

The John Gore Organization is the leading presenter, distributor, and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide. Under the leadership of

20-time Tony-winning theater producer and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America,

Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. The company presents shows

in 48 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, Off-Broadway, London’s West End, Japan, and China. It has won Tony Awards in

every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk and Olivier Awards. The John Gore Organization is

committed to supporting theater access and education programs that introduce Broadway to the next generation of audiences and

theater professionals.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway

Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. Led by 20-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore

(Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over

400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney’s The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, and Hamilton. Current productions

include &Juliet, Hadestown, Hamilton,