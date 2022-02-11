9 police officers wounded in Phoenix standoff, infant rescued

PHOENIX, Arizona, Feb. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Nine police officers and a woman were injured in an early morning shooting at a south Phoenix home.

According to Phoenix PD, the incident happened Friday around 2:15 a.m. when police responded to reports of a woman being shot inside a residence near 54th and Elwood Avenue.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said an officer approached the home when he was invited inside the residence by a man who turned out to be the shooter. When the officer balked at entering the home the man suddenly opened fire.

Williams said the officer managed to escape but was critically wounded in the ambush. While he was being rushed to the hospital other officers surrounded the home.

Another man, who was carrying an infant, walked out and placed the child outside the home. Police were talking to the man when the suspect opened fire time again.

Four police were struck by direct gunfire, Williams said, while four others were hit by ricocheting bullets or flying debris. The infant was uninjured, while the man who carried the baby outside received minor injuries.

Police ultimately entered the home around 7 a.m. where they found the suspect dead and a woman critically injured.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said five of nine wounded officers were hospitalized, and the first officer to be ambushed was the most seriously injured. None of the officers’ injuries were considered life-threatening.

Police are still investigating what role, if any, the man who brought the child to safety, played in the incident.