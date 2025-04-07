Bernie Sanders to bring ‘Fighting Oligarchy Tour’ to Utah Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 7, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Vermont senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is planning a Utah stop on his “Fighting Oligarchy Tour.”

Sanders plans to speak at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, University of Utah, 1875 E. South Campus Drive, Salt Lake City. People who hope to attend need to RSVP through his tour website. No bags, signs or firearms are allowed.

Sanders, 83, said at a March tour stop in Tucson that more than 20,000 people had turned up to hear his message, as had 36,000 in Denver and 15,000 in Tempe, Arizona.

“What it tells me is that the American people will not allow Donald Trump to create an oligarchy in America,” Sanders said, as recorded in the video below.

“They will not allow Donald Trump to create an authoritarian society. They will not allow the billionaire class to cut Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, veterans’ programs, Title One funding which will impact such school profoundly. We’re not going to let them decimate the programs that the working class of this country needs in order to give more tax breaks to billionaires.

“Right now in America, you have what we call an oligarchy. And what an oligarchy is about is a handful of billionaires controlling our government.”

Sanders spoke about sitting in the front row at Donald Trump’s second inauguration, in January of this year.

“And what I saw in front of me, right behind Donald Trump, was the three wealthiest people in America, Mr. Musk, Mr. Bezos and Mr. Zuckerberg, but that’s not all. Right behind them, there were 13 other multi-billionaires who Trump had nominated to head major government agencies.”

Sanders referenced President Abraham Lincoln and his Gettysburg Address.

“You had a situation where thousands of soldiers died trying to end slavery, and a few days later, he looks out on the battlefield where people had died, had been wounded, and he said, you know what? We have a vision of a country where we’re going to have a government of the people, by the people, for the people. And, well, Donald Trump has a different vision. He wants the government of the billionaire class, by the billionaire class, and for the billionaire class.”

The site shares 94 minutes of video from a tour stop in Tucson. Guest speakers appear first. Sanders first appears at about 66 minutes in, and delivers his own message.

Check it out for yourself in the player below.