Bomb squad arrives at scene of suspicious device in South Salt Lake; people asked to stay away

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, May 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Authority’s bomb team has responded to South Salt Lake to assist in the processing of a suspicious device that was found.

The team responded to the area of 2150 S. State, which is just north of a Raising Cane Chicken restaurant and near a Winco grocery store. The scene is also close to a homicide scene where a man’s body was found Monday night on State Street after a report of shots fired.

“The area is closed to pedestrians and traffic,” a South Salt Lake Police statement says. “Avoid the area and take an alternate route.”