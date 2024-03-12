Bountiful police announce arrest in fatal shooting during alleged drug deal

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, March 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have made an arrest in the Feb. 29 shooting death of a 20-year-old West Bountiful man.

Uatisone Kelemete was found unconscious with a gunshot would to his abdomen about 1 a.m. near 1950 S. Bonneview Drive, Bountiful police said. Kelemete was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Darius Jay Farr, 20, of Salt Lake City, was arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting, Bountiful police said in a news release Monday.

Farr arrived at St. Mark’s Hospital shortly after the shooting, and police identified him as a person of interest in the shooting, the release says.

Police say Kelemete and Farr both were armed and exchanged gunfire during a drug transaction. Farr was struck in his leg and hand, and was treated at St. Mark’s, police said.

Police say Farr initially said he was injured during an attempted carjacking. He later admitted to meeting Kelemete to sell him THC vaping cartridges, according to police.

Farr was booked into the Davis County Jail for investigation of:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Distribution of or arranging to distribute a controlled substance, a third-degree felony

He is being held without bail.