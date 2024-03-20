Brigham City PD: Cause of death remains undetermined for woman found in Box Elder Creek

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, March 20, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Brigham City Police Department announced Wednesday that “Due to circumstances involving the incident, investigators have exhausted all avenues surrounding the death investigation” of Fanny Escalona de Angola, who was found unresponsive in Box Elder Creek on Feb. 28.

“This incident is still under investigation, at this time foul play is not suspected,” says a newly released statement regarding the death of the 61-year-old woman.

“The Office of the Medical Examiner has only released that at this time the cause of death has not been determined. The Brigham City Police Department extends their heartfelt condolences to Fanny’s family. We are asking that the privacy of the family is respected while they mourn the loss of their mother, wife, and sister.

“If you or anyone you know may be dealing with the thoughts of self-harm, reach out to 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.”

Escalona de Angola, who was a Brigham City resident, had last been seen on Feb. 26. Police were asked to investigate. They searched the area, and found Escalona de Angola “unresponsive” in the creek. They transported her to an area in “unknown condition,” the original statement says. She was determined to be deceased.