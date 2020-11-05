California kayakers end up in mouth of humpback whale

Nov. 5 (UPI) —

A video recorded by a witness shows the women and the kayak in the whale’s mouth before they all disappeared under the surface of the water.

“I saw the big pool of fish, the big bait ball come up out of the water,” McSorley told KMPH-TV. “I saw the whale come up. I thought, ‘Oh, no! It’s too close.'”

“All of a sudden, I lifted up, and I was in the water,” she said.

The pair said they ended up capsized in the water as the whale left them behind.

The video makes it appear as though the women are being swallowed by the whale, but they are considerably larger than the animal’s usual diet of krill and small fishes.

McSorley and Cottriel made their way back to shore uninjured.