Cedar City police respond to report of armed, delusional woman

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Oct. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cedar City Police Department responded Saturday morning to a report of an armed woman having a mental health issues with paranoia and delusions.

At 6:30 a.m., officers were summoned to a parking lot at 943 S. Main St. “in reference to an adult female having a mental health crisis,” the CCPD statement says.

“Officers were advised that the subject was delusional, paranoid and that she had a handgun. A family member on scene expressed a fear for her own safety as well as the safety of the adult female in crisis.”

The woman was found inside a Toyota passenger car in the lot.

“Officers attempted to communicate with the subject without success,” the statement says. “Tire deflation devices were placed in front of the vehicle in the event that the female attempted to leave. After about an hour, the female drove away from the parking lot and over the tire deflation devices. Her vehicle tires were subsequently deflated. She drove about one block before stopping again.”

Officers again attempted to establish communication with the subject,” the CCPD statement says.

“Negotiators, victims’ advocates, and Tier II mental health officers tried to negotiate her surrender. After hours passed and communications had failed, officers forced entry into the vehicle by breaking a side window with less than lethal munitions. Officers safely extricated the female and her dog from inside the vehicle.

“She was then transported to a local area hospital to be treated for her mental health crisis. At this time, no charges have been filed against the female subject.”

The department statement thanked those who helped with the positive outcome, including Utah Highway Patrol, Iron Metro SWAT, Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Utah University PD, Enoch PD, Gold Cross, Parowan PD, and the Cedar City Police victims’ advocates.