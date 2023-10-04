Child flown by medical helicopter after fall from Herriman window

HERRIMAN, Utah, Oct. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 5-year-old was seriously injured after a fall from a 2-story window Tuesday, needing transport by a medical helicopter.

“From all appearances this is just a tragic accident,” Herriman Police Sgt. Cory Tsouras said. “We’re hoping for the best.”

The child was taken by a Life Flight helicopter to Primary Children’s Medical Center in Salt Lake City, he said.

The incident came at 5 p.m. at a residence near 4400 W. Monument Peak Drive.

The status of the child and extent of injury was not immediately available.

Kelly Bird, a public information officer with the Unified Fire Department whose emergency crew responded to the incident, said he couldn’t release such detail because of privacy laws.

He did say any time a medical helicopter is needed, a patient is most likely in serious or critical condition.