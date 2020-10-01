Chrissy Teigen, John Legend lose baby boy due to pregnancy complications

Oct. 1 (UPI) —

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” Teigen said on Wednesday.

The post also included black and white photos of Teigen and Legend at the hospital. Teigen is pictured crying on the hospital bed while being comforted by Legend.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” Teigen said.

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she continued.

Teigen thanked everyone for their support and prayers.

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it,” she concluded.

Teigen and Legend are parents to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2. The couple announced that they were expecting a baby in Legend’s music video for “Wild,” which was released in August.