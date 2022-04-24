Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints comments on death of former Sen. Orrin Hatch

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a statement on the passing of former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, who died Saturday.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joins with all those who are mourning the passing of Orrin G. Hatch,” the statement says.

“Throughout his life, Senator Hatch served with distinction, particularly during the 42 years he represented the State of Utah in the United States Senate. Senator Hatch’s tireless efforts on behalf of his country have benefitted countless lives and his strength in promoting religious freedom will be a blessing to all people of faith for generations to come.

“His service in callings he accepted in the Church reflected his commitment to serve his fellowman. Senator Hatch leaves a commendable legacy to his family and to his nation. We express our love to Elaine and to their children and grandchildren and pray the Lord’s blessings will be upon them.”