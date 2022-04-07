Community rallies behind 10-year-old Stansbury Park girl struck by vehicle on the way to school

STANSBURY PARK, Tooele County, April 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a little girl hit by a truck Wednesday as she crossed a street in Stansbury Park has set up a GoFundMe page.

The Utah Highway patrol said the child was struck as she walked in the area of State Route 38 and Stansbury Parkway just after 8 a.m. Her injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Aunt Lillian Erickson’s account was much more detailed and heart-rending: “My 10-year-old niece, Aurora, was struck by a truck while she was walking her bicycle across the crosswalk on the way to Old Mill Elementary School in Stansbury Park, Utah, this morning.

“She was taken by ambulance to Primary Children’s Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Aurora is in a great deal of pain and will be in the hospital for some time.

“Despite the trauma, and true to her resilient nature, her biggest concerns were that the paramedics had to cut her favorite sweatshirt off of her and that her bicycle was totaled.

“Many have asked how they can help so I’ve set up this GoFundMe to raise money for an amazing new bicycle for her.

“It will be some time before she is able to use it, but it will hopefully provide motivation during her recovery.”

Any additional funds raised will help with medical and other related expenses, Erickson wrote. “If you are not in a position to donate, please consider leaving an encouraging message … Thank you!”