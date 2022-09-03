Confessed child sex abuser learns sentence for 2018 West Jordan case

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Jordan man charged in 2018 with aggravated sexual abuse of an 8-year-old girl who was sleeping over at his residence has been sentenced to jail.

Sean David Sund, 49, was originally charged with six counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

Charging documents noted Sund served as a Primary teacher in the local congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and often invited children for sleepovers.

A relative of the child victim told an officer Sund “was trusted by all of the parents to have children left in his care and custody,” court documents say.

On June 10 of this year, Sund pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony, as part of a plea deal.

On Thursday, Sund learned his sentence in the case. The judge suspended a one to 15 year sentence in the Utah State prison, the usual penalty for the crime, and instead sentenced Sund to 364 says in the Salt Lake County jail, to be followed by four years of probation.