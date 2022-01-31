Crews from multiple agencies battle house fire in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Jan. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters from American Fork Fire & Rescue, Lehi Fire and Lone Peak Fire worked together to battle a Utah County blaze on Friday.

All arrived at a house fire in American Fork.

“Just before noon crews were dispatched to a residential house fire,” says a Facebook post from American Fork Fire & Rescue.

“Crews arrived on scene to find a fully engulfed house in smoke and flames that was threatening other homes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“Thanks to our PD for alerting the home owner and getting her to safety. Thanks to our surrounding agencies who responded @lehifiredepartment @lonepeakfire.”