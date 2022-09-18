Damaged ballot box investigated in Summit County

PINEBROOK, Utah, Sept. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a damaged ballot box.

Deputies responded to a report of vandalism to a Summit County ballot box near Fresh Market in Pinebrook. Although the damage appears to be an accident, according to a press release, deputies have not yet identified the person responsible for the damage.

“Persons with information about this accident are encouraged to contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 435-614-3601.

“Election season is coming up, and citizens are urged to be aware of the placement of ballot boxes around the community and to be careful not to hit them.”

There was however no evidence of intentional damage or vandalism and video surveillance revealed a truck made a U-turn and hit the box, according to the release on the Sept. 14 incident on social media.

“No ballots were inside the ballot box at the time of the accident; ballots will not be sent out for another month. The ballot box will be replaced prior to the upcoming general election.”