Dramatic new video surfaces of Wyoming crash involving 95 vehicles

RAWLINS, Wyoming, March 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Dramatic new video has surfaced showing the deadly accident on Interstate 80, which killed three and injured 30 others February 1st.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol said at least 95 vehicles, most of them commercial trucks, were involved in the crashes, which closed the highway in both directions for days.

The newest video was posted on YouTube by Linda Flores. Flores told Oil City News in Casper she was traveling with family members from Utah to Colorado when they happened upon the accident site west of Rawlins.

Flores recorded vehicle after vehicle as they drove unwittingly at freeway speeds into the backs of cars and trucks that had wrecked just moments before.