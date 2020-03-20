Driver in extremely critical condition after vehicle goes airborne in Millcreek crash, lands upside next elementary school

MILLCREEK, Utah, March 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old male driver is in extremely critical condition after an early morning rollover crash near 3305 South and Wasatch Boulevard.

Unified police Lt. Paul Barker told Gephardt Daily officers were dispatched to the scene about 1 a.m. When they arrived they found an SUV upside down on a sidewalk at Eastwood Elementary School with the critically injured driver lying next to the vehicle.

Barker said it appeared the driver failed to negotiate a turn as he was heading east on 3300 South and ended up driving across the school lawn before going airborne and landing upside down up against the school after hitting a retaining wall.

The driver was taken by ground ambulance to the University of Utah Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Investigators said excessive speed appeared to be a factor in the crash although there was no signs of impaired driving.

Barker said it’s unclear exactly when the crash took place since there were no witnesses.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.